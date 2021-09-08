Acting on concerns of residents in one of Penticton’s most historic areas, city council voted unanimously Tuesday to explore the possibility of giving greater protections to heritage properties.
Council was spurred to action by a letter from Viv and Dave Lieskovsky on behalf of themselves and other residents of Lakeshore Drive and Churchill Street.
“In consideration of current and future developments, we believe that the Lakeshore Drive neighbourhood (should) be respected and protected for its immense heritage value in our community,” the letter states.
“Heritage of the area is well-documented and unarguable.”
The letter goes on to encourage council to have staff investigate the possibility of measures ranging from new policies that protect heritage homes to design guidelines and lane upgrades to handle extra traffic.
Penticton has a heritage registry, which contains approximately 50 properties, but it’s voluntary and homeowners don’t require special permission from the local government to do major alterations or redevelop.
Council referred the matter to staff and its Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee for review. Front Street and Windsor Avenue will also be considered for special protection.