The Penticton and District Community Arts Council seeks to offer the community a wide range of creative expressions from local artists and look forward to partnering with artists on their exhibitions. PDCAC is currently accepting
exhibition requests for:
• Gallery I or II: March 23 to May 18
• Gallery I or II: July 27 to Sept. 14
• Gallery II: Sept. 21 to Nov. 2
• Gallery II: Nov. 9 to Jan. 11
The application process is open until July 13 with results given in early August. The review committee is made up of PDCAC staff and board plus several current Artists in Residence.
To find out more details on how to apply, including application forms
visit: pentictonartscouncil.com