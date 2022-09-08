Two new apartment buildings that will feature a total of 76 units received final approval Tuesday from Penticton city council.
The larger of the two projects is a six-storey, 70-unit building slated for the 600 block of Eckhardt Avenue West beside the Fairfield Inn & Suites. The developer is Kamloops-based Mundi Construction Group, the same firm behind the Fairfield hotel and a new hotel currently going up near the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The other project is a three-storey, 16-unit building planned for 655 Ellis St. on what is currently an empty lot.
The developer is Ryzak Properties, the same firm behind a separate 219-unit residential project at 955 Timmins St.