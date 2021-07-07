The search for Jordan Naterer is over.
His mother took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce her son’s “final path” in Manning Park had been “determined.”
Naterer, a 25-year-old Vancouver software developer, went missing during an October 2020 solo hike in the mountains between Hope and Princeton.
The official search, which was based on the discovery of Naterer’s vehicle near the Frosty Mountain trailhead, ran from Oct. 13 through Nov. 7. His family subsequently organized its own searches, which paid off July 4 with the discovery of Naterer’s backpack and tent.
Those items appear to have finally led searchers to Naterer’s body.
His mother, Josie Naterer, wrote on Facebook that her son became lost in “unexpected snow conditions” on Frosty Mountain in October 2020 and “fought a courageous battle to escape out of treacherous terrain.
“His remarkable distance travelled through drainages under the worst imaginable blizzard conditions was a testament to his super-human effort to survive.
“After a long journey throughout winter and summer months searching Manning Park ourselves, thanks to a large team of wonderful volunteers, and particularly a few of our most dedicated volunteers, Jordan's final path was eventually determined.”
The mother said more information would be released following a proper investigation.