Public concern about crime is undeniably running at a fever pitch right now, yet a rally staged Thursday in Penticton to demand action from governments attracted only about a dozen people.
“This is my seventh day on this plan and I have no idea why only this many people are here. I think they’re just sick and tired of talking to government and nothing happening, deaf ears,” said Michelle Cahoon, who described herself as the communications person for the Enough Is Enough rally, which was staged along Highway 97 at Riverside Drive.
“I think it's because people here have been trying for years to clean up Penticton and nothing has ever happened. I come from Calgary, and, in 2019, they ended homelessness. And there is a PDF file out there that will tell you exactly how that happened. It happened with all three levels of government in 2019. Check it out. I was on the initiative,” said Cahoon.
(A 2022 survey conducted by the Calgary Homeless Foundation estimated the city’s unhoused population at 2,782.)
Cahoon, whose event was one of five staged around B.C., was also uncertain about what specific actions she wants taken to improve public safety and by what levels of government.
“All of them. Whoever can stand up, whoever is allowing harm reduction to be happening,” she said, before going on to suggest pharmaceutical companies may be getting “kick backs” for keeping people in a “sick system.”
Aran Boyle, who was among the people holding signs Thursday, is more concerned about the deterioration of day-to-day life in Penticton, where he’s lived for more than 30 years.
“This catch-and-release program isn't working and just the lack of mental health facilities isn't working,” said Boyle.
“There's got to be rights for everybody. I want to help these people, but at the same time we need to invest in the systems that will help these people. So, I’m here to sort of promote changing the system – and, definitely, if you've got 37 crimes to your record, you can't just keep getting out. Something's got to stick.”
Boyle formerly operated a landscaping business and was a regular victim of theft over the years, but senses a change now.
“The last three years is just worse and worse and worse, and there's people blatantly in public stripping bikes, doing crime, rolling around town with stolen goods and nothing can be done,” he said.
“I know the police are doing their job – they’re doing a great job – but what are they going to do? They catch a guy who stole something and then he’s out…. We’ve got to change the system so that if you're doing bad things there's actually a consequence.”