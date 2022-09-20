Young performers between the ages of nine and 18 are invited to participate in a special two-day workshop being offered next month by Fresh BC Talent Quest.
Performers in all genres and of all skill levels are welcome in the program, which goes Oct. 22-23 at the Sandman Hotel in Penticton, which is offering special room rates.
The workshop will teacher students the basics of stage shows, how to interact with audiences and improve vocal skills.
Registration is limited to 25 people and the deadline to sign up is Oct. 15. The cost is $100 per student.
Fresh BC Talent Quest just completed its 10th summer of free music during the Penticton Farmers’ Market. Each week, its performers play to crowds in Nanaimo Square.
For more information or to register, visit www.freshbctalentquest.ca.