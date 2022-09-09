Dave Stathers has some unfinished business on the board of the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Stathers, a retired teacher and one of two incumbent Summerland trustees, announced Thursday his intent to seek re-election for a second consecutive term.
“Our board made great strides in many policies and plans in the past four years, but we have some tough decisions ahead of us that could include grade reconfigurations and school closures,” said Stathers in a press release, alluding to the ongoing long-range facilities plan.
Stathers has declared such unfinished business as the focus of his six-point election platform, which he said “reflects issues that still need major attention from the new board.”
Those six planks are completing construction of a new $10-million gym at Summerland Secondary School; finalizing the LRFP; creating a bus transportation policy; investigating the possibility of adding more child-care spaces at local schools; implementing new mandatory Indigenous graduation courses; and ensuring the safety of staff and students against any future waves of COVID-19.
Stathers topped the polls in Summerland in 2018, claiming 61% of the popular vote.