Next time you see a near-empty bus rolling around Penticton, try thinking about that service vehicle like a family mini-van, says a BC Transit planner.
The issue of empty buses arose this week as city council received details about a new long-term plan for the region that’s underway by BC Transit, which has also agreed to a new deal with the municipality that will leave service levels unchanged from last year.
Those service levels may appear to generous at times, said Mayor John Vassilaki.
Prior to the pandemic, “the complaints I used to get were that our buses are running around the community with practically no one in them,” he said.
“You would have one or two people in there, and even at the peak hours of the day it’s the same.”
Vassilaki asked the BC Transit planners if those observations should have been grounds to reduce frequency of service or sizes of buses. The answer was an emphatic no.
Adriana McMullen explained Penticton has relatively few riders on its by-request handyDART service compared to other communities, which she suggested means people with mobility issues are choosing instead to use conventional routes.
“That means they’re also getting on with mobility devices like wheelchairs, so you actually need the floor area of the much larger buses to accommodate all of the mobility devices because they take up that lower deck floor area significantly.
“So even though it appears the bus is empty, if you have two or three people with wheelchairs or walkers, that’s actually consuming a lot of the floor area of the bus – and it’s still a more cost-effective ride to provide them service on the regularly scheduled buses than it would be the little handyDART ones,” explained McMullen.
“In some ways, it’s almost like a family in a mini-van where you might only (fully) use the mini-van on the weekends and then during the week one person is driving it to and from work, but it’s not cost effective to own two cars just so you can drive a smaller car to work. So the big bus gives you the opportunity to accommodate most of the community and also the busy times of day.”
Following the planners’ presentation, council ratified the 2021-22 service agreement, which calls for 23,200 hours of service on conventional routes and 4,100 hours on the handyDART custom service.
The total cost to local taxpayers is $990,000, while subsidies from other levels of government will chip in another $1.3 million towards transit in Penticton.
Monthly ridership on the system peaked at about 47,000 passengers in January 2020, then bottomed out at approximately 10,000 in April 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic. As of March 2021, monthly ridership had rebounded to approximately 25,000.
Service expansions planned for January 2022 include a new route to the West Bench, plus extra frequency on Route 5 and more stops in the Upper Wiltse and Sendero Canyon neighbourhoods.
Work on a new long-range plan for Penticton transit will start this spring with public engagement this summer and delivery of a draft document in early 2022.