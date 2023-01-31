Princess Margaret and Columbia Elementary students joined forces to produce a four-minute music video set to the song Glorious by Macklemore and Skylar Grey.
The Little Buddy music video created by students in Erica Fitton’s class and filmed and edited by Marcus Francisco, featured kindergarten children showing Grade 12 students what they will be missing once they leave high school.
Also involved with the project were Columbia teachers Angela Tenisci and Julie Humphrey.
Trustee Barb Sheppard praised the “little buddy” program noting her son Kehler, now 19, remains in contact with his.
It was one of two presentations at Monday’s Okanagan Skaha School District meeting. The other delegation from Grade 12 leadership student Olivia Carleton-Palanio was titled, “Is the effort being made in elementary classrooms to meet the TRC calls to action in education, truly having an impact on the future generations?”
To view the Glorious Buddy music video visit: youtu.be/2SwrnqafvtQ