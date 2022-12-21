The stage has been set for Penticton’s next major residential development, while a separate project that’s been the subject of high-profile community protests continues simmering in the background.
City council in June signed off on the regulatory approvals required for the so-called North Wiltse Block project, which consists of two parcels at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl.
The project, meant to be built out over a decade or more, contemplates 475 multi-family homes, 183 single-family homes and 28 duplex units.
That’s the kind of variety that Penticton desperately needs, said Coun. Campbell Watt at the time.
“What the housing needs assessment showed us – granted, it was 2017, it’s a little outdated – is we need multiple forms of housing. It’s not just the subsidized, low-income workers’ homes,” said Watt.
“I think we have a unique opportunity with this development to really touch on a lot of those, so I’m happy to see this go forward.”
The developer’s plans call for a new collector road between Wiltse Boulevard and Partridge Drive, three crescent roads, several cul-de-sacs and two rear lanes. Neighbourhood parks, a park corridor and numerous wildlife trails and walkways are also included. The developer will pay 85% of the cost of extending water service to the site, plus 100% of all other infrastructure costs.
The project will cover about a third of the 317-acre North Wiltse Block and is contemplated in the larger Wiltse Area Structure Plan that was approved by city council in 2014.
That same year, council also signed off on the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which lay dormant until 2021, when Surrey-based developer Canadian Horizons unveiled its plan for a 300-home subdivision at 1050 Spiller Rd.
Council effectively killed that project in early 2021. Canadian Horizons returned in early 2022 with a new plan for a country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes, but then withdrew it in September.
The company then submitted a fresh application to the city, the details of which haven’t been made public.
The public did, however, get a chance to weigh in on the future of the property through a city-run survey.
Results from 520 feedback forms showed 79% of respondents were opposed to the project specifically, while 54% were opposed to any development on that property, according to a staff report presented to council in September.
Prior to his election as mayor in October, then-city councillor Julius Bloomfield suggested Canadian Horizons’ second proposal “could have been a good compromise,” because the bulk of the site is currently zoned for country residential housing, while a smaller portion is designated for a mobile home park.
“However, there are many other hurdles for this development before it goes ahead and the major one is the resistance to the development by the (Penticton Indian Band)… because it’s their territory as well and we need to get their approval before anything moves forward,” said Bloomfield, who’s now mayor.
He also warned that if Canadian Horizons’ latest application indeed fits with city regulations for the site, any move by council to block it could put the municipality in a “very, very difficult legal position.”