Fresh plans have been unveiled for an apartment development after an earlier proposal was shot down by city council in the face of strong public opposition.
Scaled-back plans for 435 Green Ave. W. that are attached to Tuesday’s city council agenda package show Broadstreet Properties is now proposing two buildings, one six storeys and the other four storeys, with a total of 130 units, all of which would be rentals.
The initial proposal, which was rejected in May, featured 151 units in two six-storey buildings.
City staff is recommending in favour of the new design, claiming it addresses issues raised by neighbours during a public hearing on the first proposal.
“Many speakers at the public hearing considered the change from single detached dwellings to two six-storey apartments buildings to be too drastic,” city planner Steven Collyer writes in his report to council.
“Therefore, lowering the building height of the street-facing building to four storeys assists with improving the density to the surrounding residential neighbourhood.”
The project requires Official Community Plan and zoning amendments to proceed.
The first proposal was defeated by a 3-3 vote. Council has since added Herald managing editor James Miller to its ranks for a full seven-person complement.
The sprawling property, which borders Channel Parkway and is close to schools and shopping, is the former estate of late Penticton businessman David Kampe