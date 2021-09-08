Schoolchildren in the B.C. Southern Interior have some of the province's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.
As schools reopen this week, some pandemic protocols remain in place while others have been dropped or modified.
But hopes that a majority of eligible children and teens would be vaccinated in time for the resumption of class appear to be a long way from being realized in many areas of the Okanagan, Kootenay and Cariboo regions.
Here are the vaccination rates for students between the ages of 12 and 17 in different areas of the Southern Interior, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
The first number refers to the percentage of children who've received at least one shot, while the second reflects the percentage who've had the necessary two vaccinations.
Central Okanagan - 70%; 56%
Penticton - 73%; 60%
Vernon - 66%; 53%
Salmon Arm - 56%; 44%
Nelson - 57%; 43%
Merritt - 55%; 39%
Kamloops - 72%; 58%
Cariboo-Chilcotin - 50%; 34%
Revelstoke - 75%; 43%