The main entrance to Penticton city hall will be closed Thursday, March 9, as crews take down a Christmas light display.
“Signs will be in place to direct visitors to the rear parking lot and temporary entrance. Considering this entrance doesn’t have a ramp for wheelchair/stroller access, anyone requiring mobility assistance is asked to contact the city in advance by phoning 250-490-2400 so accommodations can be made to access the front entrance,” explained the municipality in a press release.
The work may extend into Friday.