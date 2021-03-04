If there’s anyone who deserves a free massage right about now, it’s the care aide who’s working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to take care of others.
To help recognize the value – and physical toll – of that work, Pro Physio Clinic in Penticton is giving away free treatments to local care aides in April.
“The clinic has seen an increase in the number of care aides seeking treatment since this situation started,” Pro Physio said in a press release.
“It has been a tough year for everyone and at times the working conditions during these difficult times has been very challenging.”
Care aides interested in receiving a complimentary physiotherapy or massage treatment should email prophysio@shaw.ca with their contact information and the name of the facility where they work.
Pro Physio Clinic is locally owned with five physiotherapists on staff and has been in business since 1991.