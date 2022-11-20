Man of the hour

This photo was taken Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

 Herald Photo

George Berquist, chair of the Candle Light Charity Gala, is flanked by family members at the Saturday evening fundraiser for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. It had long been a dream of Berquist's late wife, Lorraine, to again hold a Christmas ball in support of local charity.