Charities wanting to support equity, inclusion and justice for women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals can apply for funding assistance through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen.
The Fund for Gender Equality is part of a five-year initiative to advance gender equality in Canada, led by a collaboration between participating community foundations, Community Foundations of Canada and the Equality Fund, with support from the Government of Canada.
“This is another example of how we leverage our resources to attract new money to our region as a part of our work to create a just recovery and a more inclusive future,” said Aaron McRann, CFSOS executive director, in a press release.
“We know the journey will be long, but community foundations always play the long game in our quest for positive social change.”
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.cfso.net/fund-for-gender-equality/.