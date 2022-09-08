Nine overarching conditions will be applied to all hillside development permits required for construction of the 700-home North Wiltse Block neighbourhood in Penticton at 850 Wiltse Blvd. and 160 Crow Pl.
Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the scheme for the project, which is expected to be built out over 20 years or more in the northeast corner of the city.
The nine conditions range from requiring protection for trees and separate hillside development permits for each phase of development, to limited hours for earth works and a 2.4-metre maximum height for retaining walls.
“Given the large scale of the North Wiltse Block development, this is the first of many future hillside development permits for the site,” said city planner Steven Collyer in his report to council.
“This first hillside development permit sets the city’s expectations to be met at each phase of the development, and future hillside development permits will have to show conformance with this overarching hillside development permit.”