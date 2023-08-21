Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are "watching in horror the images of apocalyptic devastation" as wildfires rage in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.
He says the federal government is closely monitoring the fires in Kelowna and Yellowknife, adding that members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to B.C.
Trudeau says wildfires will be a main topic at this week's Liberal cabinet retreat in Charlottetown.
He says the federal government is also hosting an Incident Response Group meeting this afternoon in P.E.I. to make sure Ottawa doing everything necessary to keep people safe and co-ordinate with provinces.
Trudeau says federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan will be attending that meeting virtually from B.C., where he is leading the federal efforts for the province.