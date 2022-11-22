One of the familiar lost souls who wander the streets of Penticton is back behind bars after allegedly hitting someone with bear spray during a break-in attempt.
Police say officers were called late Sunday to a home on Duncan Avenue East after a report of an assault in progress and theft from a vehicle.
“The victim confronted the suspect after catching him rummaging through a neighbour’s car. A struggle ensued, the victim was bear sprayed, and the suspect fled immediately after,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Frontline officers responded with a large presence and quickly located the suspect. The suspect was caught in possession of bear spray and items believed to be stolen from the vehicle.”
Levi Jo Kamps, 25, has since been charged with assault with a weapon, theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.
Court records show he was denied bail on Monday and is due back in court on Nov. 30.
He has at least four other files currently before the court featuring three counts of theft under $5,000, assault, mischief and breach of a court order.
Kamps has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2017.