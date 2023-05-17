Naramata is set to celebrate its 100th May Day event this coming long weekend to mark the return of spring.
It culminates on the afternoon of Monday, May 22, with the traditional children’s maypole dance, but there’s much more in store.
The schedule of events includes:
Friday, May 19
– Soapbox race, 1-2 p.m., corner of Ellis Avenue and 8th Street. Grade 5 students will race their cars with guidance from Naramata Fire Department. The public is welcome.
– Family Dance, 6-8 p.m., Naramata Elementary School gymnasium, for members of the school community and alumni.
Sunday, May 21
– Open house, 1-4 p.m., Naramata Museum. Event will include pictures, memorabilia and other items from past May Day celebrations. The public is welcome.
Monday, May 22
– Parade and ceremony, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Manitou Park. The day will begin with a children’s parade, followed by a traditional maypole dance by Naramata Elementary School students and community members, a decorated bike contest and traditional games, including a potato sack race, silver spoon race, and tug of war. The Old Age Pensioners will serve a barbequed dinner and celebratory cake. The public is welcome.