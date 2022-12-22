Voters were hungry for change in Penticton’s civic election, but less so elsewhere in the region.
Julius Bloomfield, who offered a progressive vision for the city, emerged as mayor, while Amelia Boultbee in just her second shot at public office nearly broke a record as the top-polling councillor.
Bloomfield, who served one term as a city councillor before making a bid for the top job, collected a total of 3,374 votes, good for 34% support.
Runner-up Jason Reynen, who rode a wave of support from his Clean Streets Penticton group, earned 3,155 votes, while the incumbent, John Vassilaki, finished well back with 2,052 votes.
“I think it’s a very clear message to this council – the new council – that we are going to have to make some of those changes, we are going to have to bring about some changes,” said Bloomfield on election night.
“The public expect (change). They’re almost demanding it from this vote, because it was a very, very dramatic vote for change – and probably the biggest I’ve seen in all the votes that I’ve seen in Penticton.”
Vassilaki, whose term was marked by deeply polarizing matters like the lake-to-lake bike route and handling of the local homelessness issues, suspected those issues stacked up against him.
“Obviously, the citizens wanted a change,” he told reporters on election night.
“What for? I have no idea because what’s happening, the issues that we have in the community, will be here for years to come. If (voters) think that the new city council is going to fix everything up overnight, man, have they got a surprise coming to them.”
More surprising was the council race, which saw Boultbee top the polls with 5,618 votes, well ahead of runner-up James Miller at 4,488.
Boultbee’s total of 5,618 votes just narrowly missed the high-water mark set by Dan Albas – now a federal politician – in the 2008 race, when he received 5,656
Ryan Graham, another rookie, placed third, followed by former city councillor Helena Konanz in fourth, two-term sitting councillor Campbell Watt in fifth. The sixth and final spot went to newcomer Isaac Gilbert.
The election was a bit duller in other parts of the region, as Doug Holmes handily won the keys to the Summerland mayor’s office with 75% support, while Martin Johansen was acclaimed for a second term as mayor in Oliver.
Things were more interesting in Osoyoos, where a slate called Osoyoos First fielded three candidates for council and one for mayor. However, incumbent Mayor Sue McKortoff was able to keep her seat, while Osoyoos First was held to just two spots on council.
Meanwhile, just two of nine rural seats changed hands on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Ron Obirek, the sitting one-term director of Area D (Skaha East/OK Falls) was the lone incumbent to be defeated in the election, falling to challenger Matt Taylor.
Another rookie candidate, Adrienne Fedrigo, was the victor in Area E (Naramata), fending off two challengers to win the seat resigned by long-time director Karla Kozakevich. One of the challengers was Jason Cox, once a perennial Penticton candidate, who received just 45 votes.
Three incumbents won re-election, while four others were acclaimed, including Mark Pendergraft in Area A (rural Osoyoos), who was subsequently elected by fellow directors to a second consecutive term as chair of the RDOS board.