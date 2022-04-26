A judge whose home bench is at the Penticton courthouse has been handed extra duties.
The Provincial Court of B.C. announced April 20 that Judge Greg Koturbash has been appointed regional administrative judge for the Interior region, one of five in the province. His two-year term begins Aug. 15.
Koturbash will begin training May 11 under Judge Meg Shaw, a former Penticton judge who now sits in Kelowna.
Regional administrative judges, who are appointed by B.C.’s attorney general, still hear cases but also work with other court users and the chief judge to ensure proper functioning of the courts.
There were 25 judges in the Interior region as of April 1, 2021, according to the court’s most recent annual report, with two of them assigned to the Penticton courthouse.
Following work as a Crown prosecutor in Saskatchewan and B.C., Koturbash was appointed to the bench in 2012.