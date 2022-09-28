The tournament season ended on a high note for the Penticton Tennis Club with back-to-back tournaments.
This past weekend, the Kate Kimberley Ladies Singles Tournament took place in memory of the late PTC member, who passed away in 2016.
The weekend prior – and over a century in the making – the 100th edition of the Birks Cup Men’s Doubles competition was finally played out at the club.
Overall, according to Kersten Grant of the PTC board of directors, the spring and summer schedule turned out to be a huge success. That included a jump in membership to over 300 junior and adult players.
“I would have to say this season was just fabulous and our junior program absolutely blossomed,” said Grant. “The junior program is the backbone of the club, and if you don’t have a junior program, your club doesn’t exist for very long.”
From mid-May to late August, PTC members chipped in to coach the young players with the key element for them to have fun learning a lifelong sport.
Also, thanks to the membership, the club now has a new viewing area with seating, which proved especially popular during tournament play.
Spectators included members of the Kimberley family, including former Penticton mayor Jake Kimberley, who were on hand to cheer on the players at the ladies tournament.
The winner of the A Division final was Christine Schwarz, who defeated Houda Bertal in the championship game. Sara Manning placed third.
PTC president Lori Grant edged out Marisa LeBoe, 16, the youngest player in the tournament, to win the B Division title. Ania Radziszewski finished third.
And in the C Division, the winner was Caroline Palmer, with Jacquie Hertlein and Velvet Schellenberg finishing second and third, respectively.
Meanwhile, the 100th edition of the Birks Cup was played the weekend of Sept. 16-18. First held in 1920, the men’s doubles tournament had been canceled the past two years.
Out of a total of 16 teams, in the end it was the Vernon Tennis Club’s Martin Patterson and Joe McFadden claiming the century-old trophy in the A division They defeated the team of RJ McInnis (PTC) and Oscar Woodman of the Burnaby Tennis Club.
The father-and-son team of Kelly and Ryan Hucul of Penticton and Kelowna emerged with B Division honours.