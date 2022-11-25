Dr. Frank’N’Furter (Jessie Brownrigg) and the cast perform a musical number on Thursday's opening night of The Rocky Horror Show by Cat’s Paw Productions at the Tempest Theatre. The show, which has already sold out its entire run, plays this weekend and Dec. 1-3.
Let’s do the Time Warp again
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
