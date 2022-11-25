Rocky Horror

This photo was taken at Tempest Theatre Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Penticton, B.C.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Dr. Frank’N’Furter (Jessie Brownrigg) and the cast perform a musical number on Thursday's opening night of The Rocky Horror Show by Cat’s Paw Productions at the Tempest Theatre. The show, which has already sold out its entire run, plays this weekend and Dec. 1-3.