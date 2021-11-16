Wednesday night’s Penticton Vees home game and tribute to Neil Jamieson has been postponed.
The Vees were scheduled to play Merritt Centennials, but with the flooding situation there, it would be challenging for the team to field a roster.
Additionally, many friends and family members of Neil Jamieson who lived out of town were attending the special tribute where his name was to be added to the Ring of Honour. With all highways shut down at the moment, traveling to the game was nearly impossible.
The status of Friday night’s home game against Chilliwack is presently undetermined.
Vees head coach Fred Harbinson said Jamieson’s tribute night will be rescheduled to December or January. The new date will be announced at a later date.
The Vees send their well wishes to the City of Merritt and all other areas around BC who have been affected by the recent flooding in the province.