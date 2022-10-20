Cash is finally in place for a $3.1-million renovation of Oliver’s arena, while work is still continuing behind the scenes on a proposed South Okanagan aquatic centre.
The bulk of the arena update, which is slated for summer 2024, will be funded by a $2.3-million grant from the federal government, which was confirmed this week. The balance will come from a combination of reserves and borrowing by the Town of Oliver and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which share responsibility for the facility.
“We all have been waiting for this news for some time now and are very excited to hear that we can now move ahead with this project. The arena is one of the key anchors for the Oliver Parks and Recreation platform and this assures stability in the operation going forward,” said Rick Knodel, the RDOS director for Area C (rural Oliver), in a press release.
“As has been stated, the facility is overdue for an upgrade and refit. The Oliver Parks and Recreation staff deserve to be highly commended as they have done an amazing job keeping it functioning while we waited on the needed funding. Well done, everyone.”
The overhaul of the Oliver & District Arena, which opened in 1969, will include new dasher boards and concrete slab for the ice sheet, energy upgrades to the ice-making system, renovations of the change rooms and accessible washroom, and updates to the kitchen.
The work will be overseen by the RDOS and the Oliver Parks and Recreation Society, which expect design and procurement to begin next year. Construction is tentatively scheduled for May through August of 2024.
Meanwhile, the future looks less certain for another major recreation project in the region.
In late September, consultants delivered a feasibility study for a proposed South Okanagan aquatic centre that pegged the cost of the facility at $42.2 million.
The estimated price includes a six-lane, 25-metre lap pool, leisure pool, hot tub, plus change rooms, a reception area, concession and child-minding space.
The consultants recommended placing the facility on an empty parcel on Fruitvale Way at the north end of Osoyoos Lake, about midway between Oliver and Osoyoos.
The study, which was jointly funded Osoyoos, Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band, included a public survey that found 82% support for the facility, which is expected to run an annual loss in the range of $600,000.
A proposed funding scheme based on population and property assessments would see Osoyoos pay 34%, Oliver cover 25%, RDOS Areas A and C manage 34% and the OIB handle 9%.
The next steps for the project include getting the RDOS aboard as a funding partner, developing a financing plan and working out cost-sharing arrangements, which are of prime interest to Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.
“The study provided good information on the core space programming amenities that residents want to be included in an aquatic facility. In addition, there was a detailed breakdown of survey respondent feedback from residents on the questions used to gauge interest in building an aquatic facility,” said Johansen in an email Thursday.
“Less clear was the path to affordability, governance and cost sharing, especially with our RDOS Electorial Area C and A directors not at the table. Lots of questions to be answered before I would support committing any further budget to this initiative.”
At present, there are no public indoor swimming pools south of Penticton.