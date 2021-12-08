It’s hard to miss the new addition to Penticton’s new hospital tower.
A crane this week lifted into place a 10-metre-tall steel frame that will serve as the new Tree of Dreams for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
The piece was donated by John Pankiw and Penticton-based Kieson Fabrication & Machine Ltd. and is meant to provide a symbol of hope, light and togetherness during the annual Tree of Dreams fundraising campaign.
“Along with the residents of Penticton and surrounding communities I feel so grateful that we have our wonderful new hospital. Hopefully, the Christmas tree will be a long- lasting addition that symbolizes our togetherness now and for many years to come,” said Pankiw.
Sally Ginter, executive director of the medical foundation, hopes the tree will also help spread cheer after all the lights are on.
“When the installation is complete, this beautiful gift will be on full display for all to enjoy on our dark winter nights,” said Ginter.
The 16th annual Tree of Dreams campaign is underway now to raise money for the highest emerging needs at the 16 health facilities in the six communities served by the foundation.
Those needs include funds for grants at a new Clinical Research Unit planned for PRH and investing in the expansion of the Oliver Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop, which in turns sends proceeds back into the community.
To donate, visit www.sosmedicalfoundation.com or call 250-492-9027.