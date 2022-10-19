Cancer patients in the South Okanagan-Similkameen can look forward to better treatment closer to home following the B.C. government’s announcement of a $22-million overhaul of the oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital.
The work, expected to get underway soon and take about a year to complete, will see the existing oncology clinic on the first floor of the PRH main pavilion stay open while a new space is prepared on the third floor of the south pavilion. (The pavilions are the older parts of the hospital that pre-date the David Kampe tower.)
The new space will be about double the size of what exists now. Under the terms of a five-year plan, the number of ambulatory treatment bays will increase from one to four, while four new examination rooms and additional space for meetings and appointments will also be created, according to Jonathan Clare, Interior Health’s interim executive director of clinical operation in the South Okanagan.
“Same services will be offered (but) space expansion will allow for more overall patients to be serviced, as well as the creation of a more inviting and private environment,” said Clare in an email.
The expected benefits of the expansion were outlined more thoroughly by Sally Ginter, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, which has committed to raising $10 million for the project.
“With dedicated and larger spaces for nurses, their work environment is enhanced. From eliminating tripping hazards to ensuring sufficient places to safely discard chemo agents that can be toxic to themselves and others, the increased space allows for enhanced commitments to safety,” explained Ginter in an email Wednesday.
“More space also enables caregivers giving emotional support to stay with patients when receiving treatment. The plan includes private spaces so sensitive conversations between patients and their medical practitioners and social workers can happen.
“Something as simple but critical as having the washroom relocated so that side effects like nausea and diarrhea are no longer heard by all is a small change with big impacts.”
The foundation’s $10-million campaign kicked off in September with a $500,000 donation from late Penticton man Essio Truant.
“The foundation raises funds for health care in Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Princeton and Summerland. The board of directors felt it was the right thing to do to support this once-in-a-generation oncology expansion as it will serve all the communities we serve while meeting a need that continues to grow,” said Ginter.
“We have faith in our donors and are grateful for the generosity of all who support this campaign.”
Local taxpayers will also contribute $3.2 million through the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District, leaving the provincial share of the bill at $8.8 million.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton expressed thanks to the health minister, ministry staff and Interior Health for getting the project off the ground.
“This is incredibly important for the south end of the Valley and Similkameen and will save people from having to travel to Kelowna while adding more services at Penticton Regional Hospital,” said Ashton.