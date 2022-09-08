Taxpayers are chipping in $20,000 to help cover the cost of a new parade float for the Penticton Peach Festival.
The festival’s float, which saw action this year in some of the biggest parades in the Pacific Northwest, is fully electric but suffered a catastrophic failure at the Calgary Stampede in July. As a result, it was pulled by an ATV during its hometown parade in August.
After being told it would be probably cheaper to just build a new float, Peachfest approached the City of Penticton to cover a one-third share of the $60,000 replacement cost.
Council at its meeting Tuesday unanimously approved the expense, which will be drawn from the city’s general surplus.
Peachfest will pitch in another $20,000, while Travel Penticton will make up the balance.