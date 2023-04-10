A local business group is warning of dire consequences stemming from B.C.’s decision to raise the minimum wage by $1.10 to $16.75, effective June 1.
The 6.9% increase, announced last week by the provincial government, is tied to inflation over the past year.
“For a city like Penticton, the first thing we’ll see are those residents on fixed incomes, primarily our seniors, lose even more buying power as employers raise prices to compensate for higher labour costs,” said Nicole Clark, president of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, in a press release.
“And the sectors where you’ll most likely see this occur include hospitality, food and beverage, and retail, including grocery stores.”
Clark also warned that workers can expect to have their hours cut, which will negate the effect of their pay raises.
The chamber struck a similarly gloomy chord in March as city council approved a 9.5% property tax hike for 2023.
“The chamber is a bit like the canary in the coal mine at the moment,” said Clark.
“We, along with other chambers and business owners, are trying to sound the alarm that if all of these government forces from municipal up to the provincial and federal levels continue to independently load more expenses onto the backs of the businesses, the collective result will be increases in commercial insolvencies and reductions in access to goods and services, community vibrancy, and the competitive forces that are needed keep prices as low and standards as high as possible.”