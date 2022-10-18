Community foundations throughout the Okanagan are offering eligible social enterprises that are working to do good in our communities the opportunity to access funding through the Investment Readiness Program.
This is part of a $50-million national initiative, which is being delivered by Community Foundations of Canada and other support partners and is being funded by the Government of Canada to support and expand social enterprises from coast to coast to coast.
The Investment Readiness Program is open to a diverse range of organizations and businesses including charities, non-profits, co-ops and social enterprises. The program can provide $10,000 to $75,000 to create, manage, and expand social enterprises in order to get ready to accept investment.
For more information, visit www.communityfoundations.ca.