School-aged children are more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Penticton than Kelowna or Vernon.
In the South Okanagan city, 81% of those aged 12-17 have received at least one vaccine shot, and 70% are fully vaccinated.
In Kelowna, the comparable numbers are 76% and 66%, and in Vernon it's 74% and 63%.
Vaccination rates for students in all thee Okanagan cities have risen about four points since the end of September.
Some areas of the B.C. Southern Interior continue to have student vaccination rates far below the provincial average. In Creston, just 37% of students are fully vaccinated, and the rate is even lower, at 32%, in Enderby.