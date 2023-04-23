Valley taxpayers are being stuck with part of the bill for Ottawa’s new deal with its national police force.
Municipal leaders were hopeful the federal government would cover the cost of retroactive pay increases for RCMP officers dating back to 2017 that were contained in a six-year contract that was signed in 2022 and expires at the end of this year. The deal included 1.75 per cent pay increases in each year, along with other top-ups to close the gap between RCMP and municipal officers.
That worked out to a $1.8-million cost to the City of Penticton, a $3.4-million bill for the City of Vernon, and a $157,000 hit to the Town of Osoyoos, among others.
“Unfortunately, this bill will, in effect, wipe out council’s municipal sustainability fund initiative and will result in larger tax increases in the future,” said Rod Risling, Osoyoos’ chief administrative officer, in a press release.
The Federation of Canadian Municipalities had asked the federal government to eat the retroactive costs, rather than pass them on to local governments that foot most of the bill for their police services. “This decision is an example of a federal commitment that deeply impacts municipalities without municipalities being properly consulted or involved,” said the FCM in the town’s release.
In its budget released in March, the federal government made it clear that it would not meet the FCM’s request to absorb the retroactive policing costs. The budget confirmed that communities across Canada that are dependent on RCMP services for local policing are expected to cover those costs.
The federal government’s decision came despite months of municipal advocacy led by the FCM, provincial-territorial associations, and local leaders across Canada, the FCM said in March.
Municipal governments are paying a growing share of policing costs, said the FCM, but legally cannot run deficits and have limited tools to generate additional revenues to pay for policing and other services.