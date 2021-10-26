Drivers will want to avoid the intersection of Martin Street and Eckhardt Avenue in downtown Penticton on Wednesday.
City electrical workers will be replacing a utility pole there, meaning the intersection will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This work will cause the traffic signals to be out for the duration of the day. Traffic control will be present to help direct traffic through the intersection,” the city said in a press release.
“There will be no southbound traffic on Martin Street for approximately four hours beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic will be detoured westbound to Winnipeg Street or eastbound to Government Street.”