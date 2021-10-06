A non-profit organization that provides a home away from home for families visiting a Vancouver hospital has issued a dinner invite to the entire province.
Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon, which accommodates upwards of 2,000 families each year at its facility on the grounds of BC Children’s Hospital, is hosting its fourth annual Home for Dinner event on Thursday, Oct. 14.
It’s being staged virtually, with supporters encouraged to host fundraising dinners in their own homes while following the online celebrations.
“We hope individuals across the province and abroad take this opportunity to enjoy a special dining experience with their loved ones, while also supporting families who are far from home and enduring an unthinkable emotional burden,” said Sunshine Purificacion, the group’s director of community development, in a press release.
Since it was launched in 1983, Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver has grown to feature 73 rooms, which families can use at no cost, saving them an average of $6,000 per month on food and accommodations while their children are in hospital.
For more information, visit www.rmhbc.ca.