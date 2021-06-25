After helping sort out mapping errors that left Apex Mountain without any representation on neighbouring school boards, the community’s local politician has now turned her attention to another oddity that requires her constituents to pay for a transit system that doesn’t serve them.
Apex Mountain and other communities like Kaleden, Twin Lakes and St. Andrews are located within Area I of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Those who own property within Area I are budgeted to contribute a total of $17,000 in tax money towards the regional transit system in 2021, yet there’s just a single bus stop within Area I – near the Kaleden fire hall – where they can actually catch a ride.
Subrina Monteith, who represents Area I on the RDOS board, has suggested conducting a boundary review to ensure the transit system is being funded fairly and properly, but hasn’t been able to convince her colleagues to go along with it.
She acknowledged that simply removing Apex Mountain from the transit service area would likely just pass along the cost to others, “but it’s about fair representation and that’s what I believe in.”
“This has been one of my concerns from Year 1 was addressing this, because I see regional services increasing in costs when my community’s not getting the value,” she continued.
Similar fairness concerns also prompted Monteith and her alternate director, former school trustee Ginny Manning, to figure out once and for all where kids from Apex Mountain should go to school and how to get them there.
Manning said in an email she discovered discrepancies in maps produced by the B.C. government that placed Apex Mountain within both Oliver-based School District 53 and Penticton-based School District 67.
The result was “neither school district had included Apex Mountain Resort on their ballots for school trustee elections, effectively preventing the area residents (from having) trustee representation for as long as anyone can remember,” said Manning, who presented her concerns to the B.C. Education Ministry in July 2020.
Education officials have finally fixed the mapping mistake and assigned Apex Mountain to School District 53, but Monteith said many families still choose to send their kids to School District 67 because it’s a more natural fit.
It’s another quagmire that Monteith thinks would benefit from a boundary review.
And to those who would suggest families worried about schools should move to more urban areas, she noted that education is a right and property on Apex Mountain can be affordable than elsewhere in the region.
Monteith believes the two issues – transit and schools – bubbled to the surface in part because Apex Mountain is growing up – a proper waste transfer station opened in January 2020 and residents earlier this year voted to create a fire department – plus she offered a set of “fresh eyes” when elected in 2018.
“The community’s going to hit a stumbling block for economic development if it cannot service the residents who would live there,” she said.
“And, realistically, it should not be this challenging.”
Monteith’s efforts have full support from the Apex Property Owners Association.
Director Liz Caskey said in an email Thursday there are several young families on the mountain that are still anxiously waiting to find out if their transfers to School District 67 will be approved for September – and even if they are, it will still require a long drive down to Green Mountain Road for the kids to get on a school bus.
“Apex Mountain is a very popular ski area as well as a growing community. Perhaps if there’s more public knowledge as to the situation that these young families in Apex are experiencing, there may be a positive change,” said Caskey.
As for public transit, “residents definitely object to paying for a service which is not at present and probably not in the future (going to be) accessible by us.”