A distinguished fisheries scientists will give a guest lecture at the Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society’s upcoming annual general meeting.
The meeting, set for Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m., is planned for Memorial Park in downtown Summerland. In case of adverse weather, the meeting will be moved to the Centre Stage Theatre.
The guest lecturer is Michael Healey, a University of British Columbia professor emeritus known for his work on fisheries ecology, natural resource management and the role of science in public policy.
His presentation is titled, “The Forest is Longing for the Sea,” in tribute to Shigeatsu Hatakeyama, a Japanese oyster farmer and well-known environmentalist, who places emphasis on how forests benefit from the seas.
The AGM is open to the public free of charge, but donations are welcome. The OSPS works to acquire and preserve parklands for the health, recreation, education and natural enjoyment of the public, to seek preservation of habitat for wildlife, and to protect natural biotic areas for scientific study.