Only half of the primetime hours available at three local arenas were actually booked by paying customers in 2015 and 2019, according to a city councillor whose analyzed usage data.
Frank Regehr presented his findings alongside a motion he tabled at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The motion, which passed by a 5-2 margin with Couns. Judy Sentes and Campbell Watt opposed, simply calls on council to “review the areas of concern” identified by Regehr “when considering the twin arenas initiative.”
Prior to joining council, Regehr was a member of the Arena Task Force, which was struck in January 2017 to help the city decide what to do with the aging McLaren and Memorial arenas.
The group ultimately determined four ice sheets then – and still – in operation in Penticton should be maintained to accommodate demand, and recommended McLaren and Memorial be demolished and replaced with a new twin-rinks facility on the site of the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Five years later, Regehr is calling into question some of the data and professional reports provided to the Arena Task Force that formed the basis of its recommendation.
While his notice of motion detailed 11 different concerns, Regehr delved into just one issue on Tuesday night: actual usage of primetime hours.
“The task force made a statement that, based on 2015 arena bookings, that all four of our arenas are very busy. And I acknowledge that there are times all of the arenas are used and user groups cannot not get rental times they want, but I think the definition of busy should be measured,” said Regehr.
According to his calculations, there were a total of 5,700 hours of primetime ice – Monday through Friday, 4-11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. – available in 2015 at the South Okanagan Events Centre, OHS Training Rink and Memorial Arena. However, just 2,900 of those available primetime hours were actually booked by paying customers.
“There will be a number of reasons why this many hours were not booked, but I think it brings into question whether our arenas really are very busy,” said Regehr.
He also told council he’d recently obtained the same data for the same rinks in 2019 and found primetime usage had risen to just 54%.
Regehr’s analysis wasn’t well-received by everyone on council, although most members said they appreciate the information.
“If you talk to anybody that’s got anything to do with arenas or ice skating, try and book something, good luck with that, because you can’t,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
“I just, with all due respect, find it a bit redundant.”
Another councillor suggested Regehr’s analysis was outdated.
“We are now in the year 2022, and so I think any review needs to be current, not five years ago,” said Sentes.
“And while the review, I think, has been diligent, it’s one man’s opinion and the task force had many significant people – knowledgeable of and very involved in (ice sports) – work on that report.”
Following the task force’s recommendation, the city secured a $6 million grant to help fund construction of the new twin-rinks facility, but ultimately turned down the cash in 2019 because the project was still in its infancy.
The idea of building a new twin-rinks facility was revived in 2021 amid another review of city facilities that also recommended in favour of demolishing McLaren and McLaren, but it will likely be years before council makes a decision on arenas.