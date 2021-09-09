Public consultation efforts have begun to help shape the vision for Mariposa Park on the West Bench.
The sprawling green space is located in a gully at the end of Vedette Drive and is largely undeveloped, except for a playground and tennis courts.
To figure out what more, if anything, people would like to see in the park, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has launched an online survey, results of which will inform a development plan. The RDOS also has tentative plans for an open house at the park in October.
“This feedback will assist with the development of a priority plan to work towards over the next five years,” said Area F (West Bench) Director Riley Gettens in a press release
“The results of this survey will help create goals and timelines based on what residents have identified as being priorities for them.”
Find the survey at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca or call 250-490-4132.