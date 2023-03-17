Spring is almost here and so is our second production of 2023. Tickets are now on sale for 'No Tell Motel' Michael G Wilmot's hilarious take on sex, love, and infidelity!
'No Tell Motel' opens April 13 and runs until May 7.
Michael G Wilmot's hilarious 'No Tell Motel' is a sexy comedy about infidelity, motels, a traveling bible salesman and, against all odds, a happy ending!
Brandon and Sarah plan a quick, sexy rendezvous at Bird of Paradise Motel and discover getting what you want isn’t always what you want.
A meddling motel manager with issues and the fall out from a Bible salesman with ulterior motives get in the way.
Also a roll-away cot, guilt, misunderstandings and an inconvenient husband somehow combine for a happy ending. The show is about sexual fantasies and full of good-natured humor.
Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday evenings at 7:30 with a Sunday Matinee at 2:00. Click the link below to secure your tickets today!
'No Tell Motel' is directed by Vance Potter, and stars Gian Carlo Canonizado, Rob McCaffery, Jane Stead and Dane Stevens. You're advised that the play contains adult themes and language.
