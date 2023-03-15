Guided tours are set to return this spring at a cutting-edge science facility in our own backyard.
The National Research Council of Canada is looking to hire a student to lead tours of the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory on weekends only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., running April 8 through Oct. 8.
“The site will remain closed to the public Monday through Friday due to on-site construction,” the NRCC said in a press release.
“Guided tours may be possible for educational groups outside the hours listed, depending on existing operational commitments.”
For more information about the job, send an email containing requisition No. 18440 to info@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca.
DRAO is located about 20 minutes south of Penticton in the White Lake area.
Its flagship radio telescope is the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, the antenna of which consists of four steel half-pipes wrapped in wire mesh that together form an array approximately the size of six NHL rinks.
CHIME continuously observes the sky as the Earth rotates and is designed to pick up radio waves emitted by hydrogen in the very earliest stages of the universe.