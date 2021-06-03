A five-year federal grant has connected 15 local organizations, services and government agencies to strengthen programs to the growing population of seniors in the Penticton area.
Aging Well Penticton became the umbrella name that brought together key service agencies and partners when OneSky Community Resources was one of 21 community organizations in Canada to receive New Horizons for Seniors funding in late 2019.
The purpose of the New Horizons program is to support projects that help foster social inclusion and improve seniors' health and well-being. The local agency was awarded $1.5 million over five years.
“It was so wonderfully exciting to be awarded this grant,” said Elmie Saaltink, president of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, a partner of OneSky Community Resources and a key champion of the OneSky application for the New Horizons’ funding.
“Little did we know that within months of being awarded the grant, we would face a life-changing pandemic and lockdown. Many seniors have had an especially difficult time during the pandemic so we have been able to connect our wonderful Aging Well Penticton partners to reach out to seniors and caregivers to help address their increased isolation and needs.”
Since being awarded the grant, the partners developed projects to expand personal outreach and better access to physical recreation, social outings, intergenerational programs, volunteering, grief and loss counselling, supports for family caregivers, and mental wellness supports.
“The project has invested over $400,000 in community programs, and developed coordinated responses to support seniors during the pandemic,” according to Mignonne Wood, president of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society, a key partner under the Aging Well Penticton umbrella.
“Once we are allowed to re-open our facilities and offices, we will ramp up our programming to help seniors rebuild the physical and mental strength as well as social connections they may have lost during the pandemic.”
The partners meet monthly and work to develop and implement a community-impact plan that provides seniors with more opportunities to be active, connected and engaged in Penticton.
The work of the Aging Well Penticton partners has been chronicled in a new, hour-long film by Wayne McDougall now showing on Shaw’s Community Spotlight channel 11 in Penticton, and on YouTube.
McDougall, now retired after a lengthy career with Shaw in the area, interviewed representatives of many of the Aging Well agencies and created the film to showcase their work for a broadcast during Penticton Seniors Week.
The film can be found on YouTube by searching for Aging Well Penticton with Pics. The show is also being broadcast at various times on Shaw’s community channel. To find the local broadcast times, visit www.shawspotlight.ca and select the What’s On Now tab. In the drop-down menu, look for Penticton.
In the Penticton show guide, look for Experience the Arts. The Aging Well Penticton film will run in place of the arts show until July 2.
For more information about Aging Well Penticton programs and services or if you would like to volunteer with Aging Well, visit the website: agingwellpenticton.ca
This also happens to be Seniors Week in Penticton with 30-plus events planned both online and in-person. For more information on that initiative, visit www.seniorswellnesssociety.com.