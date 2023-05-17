They’re watching….
A team of environmental outreach ambassadors from the City of Penticton has hit the streets on e-bikes to conduct random inspections of recycling and yard-waste carts left out for pickup by residents.
The ambassadors, all of whom are summer students, will look for items that don’t belong in the bins and leave notices for the owners. It’s all part of an effort to ensure the right materials are going to the right places and to lower contamination rates.
“If you see the ambassadors working in your neighbourhood, keep in mind that they are working hard to help educate residents about the dos and don’ts of what can – and can’t – go into your recycling or yard waste carts,” said Madison Poultney, the city’s sustainability co-ordinator, in a press release.
“By spotting common errors, we as a community can keep our costs down and keep recyclable materials out of the landfill.”
The ambassadors will also pop up at the Penticton Farmers’ Market and other community events throughout the summer as their efforts expand to include water conservation.
Last year’s team checked 2,000 recycling bins and logged 1,500 kilometres.