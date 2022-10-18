Seven years since the last such gathering, the Nk’mip (Osoyoos Lake) water science forum returns to the community Oct. 27-29.
Following on earlier forums in 2007, 2011 and 2015, the event is a cross-border gathering, connecting residents and researchers, policy-makers and water managers with a shared interest in the health of the lake.
The gathering is being organized by Osoyoos Indian Band, Okanagan Nation Alliance, the International Joint Commission, Okanagan Basin Water Board and the Town of Osoyoos. The theme is: “Nk'Mip (Osoyoos Lake) - The Heart of the Watershed: Bridging Indigenous and Western approaches to Knowledge, Science and Management.”
In preparation for deeper discussions, the conference will begin with a welcoming reception at Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre and guided field tours of the desert centre and kłlilx’w (Spotted Lake) – a sacred site to the Syilx Nation and protected heritage site. There will also be a special launch of the WaterWays exhibit – a UBC Okanagan, Syilx community and OBWB-Okanagan WaterWise joint project – at Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives.
Posters highlighting current local water research, and presentations and discussion at the Sonora Centre on current water issues will round out the event.
“People who live along Osoyoos Lake care about Osoyoos Lake and want to know how they can contribute to make it better,” said OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears, also the conference chair, in a press release
“This is the best opportunity for folks to speak directly to the people who manage the lake.”
Registration costs range between $20 and $35, with no charge for students and Indigenous people.
For more information, visit www.obwb/olwsf.