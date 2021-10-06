This calls for a Do Good.
In honour of Penticton Beer Week, which runs Oct. 15-23, all eight local breweries have teamed up to produce a collaboration ale, appropriately named Do Good.
It’s a golden sour, made with local honey, and proceeds will be donated to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre. The beer will be available on tap at local breweries and restaurants, plus in cans at some private liquor stores.
To help set the stage for the festivities, Mayor John Vassilaki at Tuesday’s city council meeting proclaimed beer week in front of a small delegation representing local breweries, which collectively helped get Penticton recognized by Lonely Planet as Canada’s Craft Beer Capital of 2020.
“What your industry has achieved in really such a short timeframe is truly amazing, and the camaraderie that we see and how you support each other – even if you’re next door – is truly remarkable,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.