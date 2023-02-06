The Summerland Community Arts Council is actively looking for board members with the energy, time, and desire to promote the arts.
Current and past board members include individuals with a variety of skills and backgrounds — business, health, education, and technology — as well as art.
Board members can both have a positive impact in the community and achieve personal satisfaction.
The arts are an important catalyst for learning, discovery, and achievement while having an important impact on the local economy.
Service on the arts board gives members the opportunity to make new friends and expand their network along with gaining valuable experience in leadership and management.
The SCAC is a volunteer-led, umbrella organization covering 14 arts groups and several hundred individuals.
Arts council programming includes gallery shows, Friday Night Live and Music in the Park concerts, street banners, workshops, and Summer Art Program for Children.
The Annual General Meeting is slated for Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m. at the home of the arts council in the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland.
For information call 250-494-4494, email admin@summerlandarts.com or come by the office.