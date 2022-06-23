Forty-five years after his death, the appeal of Elvis Presley extends far beyond North America.
This year’s Penticton Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival, which begins Friday, will have a truly international flavour with several competitors coming from as far away as the UK along with tributes from Ireland, The Netherlands and the American Midwest.
Gordon Hendricks, one of three headliners, is also from the UK.
“My mother was an Elvis fan when he first came out,” said Dave Martin, president of the local Elvis board.
“I was a bit of an Elvis fan, I enjoyed his music, but when I married my wife Brenda, she was a huge Elvis fan ever since she was a little girl. I’m now hooked. I’ve met so many great people from being on the Elvis board and as president.”
His favourite song is also Brenda’s — “Just Pretend,” released in 1970.
“I’m a ballad guy,” Martin confessed.
This year’s festival has an unofficial kickoff tonight with a pre-party that’s already sold out.
Tickets are available for all other events.
The tributes begin Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Okanagan Lake Park. Gates open at noon.
Other weekend highlights include the headliner show, Saturday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre; the finals on Sunday afternoon, also at the SOEC; the traditional Sunday morning gospel show in Okanagan Lake Park and an after party, Sunday at the Penticton Lakeside Resort beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For the gospel show, admission is $5 (cash only) with $3 of each ticket supporting Critteraid.
Martin said it was challenging to put this year’s festival together coming off two years of COVID. The 2022 festival has a clever name — “The Comeback Festival,” a nod to Presley’s 1968 TV special.
Martin is optimistic this weekend will be a success because Elvis fans are fiercely loyal. He also praises the efforts of his volunteer board, sponsors and boosters.
The festival is also getting a boost with the release of Baz Luhrmann’s biopic “Elvis,” which opens tonight at Landmark Cinemas. With Austin Butler as Presley and Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, early reviews of “Elvis” have been stellar. Luhrmann most famous film is the musical “Moulin Rouge” with Nicole Kidman.
“This worked out really well for us,” Martin said. “I hear the movie’s just unreal and Elvis’s ex-wife and daughter both say it’s amazing.”
Other headliners are fan favourite Corny Rempel, who hasn’t missed a Penticton festival in 20 years and Dean Z, regarded as one of the top tribute artists in the world.
Musician Larry Strickland who backed up Elvis in more than 200 concerts is this year’s VIP guest. He sang along with the Stamps Quartet at Presley’s funeral in 1977.
Strickland’s wife, country singer Naomi Judd of The Judds (“Mama He’s Crazy, “Grandpa”) died earlier this year.
Tickets are available at valleyfirsttix.ca
For a schedule of events and all other details visit: pentictonelvisfestival.ca
The following is a partial list of scheduled competitors:
Professional: Matt Cage (Toronto), John Coates (Dublin, Ireland), Paul Ellis (Abbotsford), Anthony Joseph (Hamilton, Ont.), Jimmy Holmes (Demotte, Indiana), Matt King (Stoneleigh, England), Mario Kombou (London, England), Sylvian Leduc (Valleyfield, Que.), Darren Lee, Simon Patrick (London, England), Darren Price (Greenford, England), Casper Slee (The Netherlands), Fred Simon (Chetwynd, B.C.), Mark Stevensz (Portland), Bret Wiggins (Port Orchard, Wash).
Non-Professional: Christopher Blaine (Penticton), Dave Collinson (Keswick, Ont.), Vic DeSousa (St. Albert, Alta.), DJ Dodge (West Kelowna), Robert Falls (Powell River), Sylvio Fontaine (Whitewood, Sask.), Brent Freeman (Guelph, Ont.), Dave Greene (Moosehorn, Man.), Keith Hart (Portland), Jonathan Hicks (Langley), Jaedyn Pillon (Edmonton), Rob Schwertley (Edmonds, Wash.), John Van Viack (West Kelowna), Allessandro Votta (Rome, Italy), Tyler Wagner (Surrey).
Thank you, thank you very much.