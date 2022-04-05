After a two-year hiatus, Craft Culture is hosting markets this month in Kelowna and Penticton.
The markets feature more than 120 booths offering products ranging from handmade jewelry and soaps to home decor and baked goods. There will be door prizes and gift bags for the first 50 people to arrive each day.
Admission is $5 per person at the door. Kids under 12 are free.
Markets are this Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m., at the Kelowna Curling Club and April 23-24 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.