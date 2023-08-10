A big new Canadian Tire store will be more attractive and pedestrian-friendly than the Costco building that formerly occupied the site, city officials suggest.
Almost 100 new trees will be added to the 88 already on the property, additional sidewalks are planned, and the new building will include a variety of construction materials.
But council should grant a variance to allow five times as many signs than would normally be permitted, city officials will tell councillors at a meeting next Tuesday.
“As this development is a very large building on a large property with a single tenant, the proposed signage is not considered to be excessive or dominate the site,’’ reads part of the planners’ report to council.
Canadian Tire is seeking a development permit and development variance permit for its new Kelowna store, at the southeast corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33. The building will have a floor area of almost 20,000 square metres, double the size of the existing Canadian Tire store in Kelowna.
Costco, which had occupied the property since the early 1990s, moved in February 2022 to the corner of Leckie Road and Springfield Road.
As Canadian Tire is seeking a development variance permit for the company’s new project, interested members of the public can address councillors before a decision is made.
The anticipated start time for the item on Tuesday’s agenda at City Hall is 4:30 p.m.