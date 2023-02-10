The City of Penticton issued a press release Friday morning warning that some residents are receiving phone calls demanding payment for utilities accounts in arrears.
“The City of Penticton does not take payment over the phone. The City does use an automated phone system to reach out to customers but NEVER asks for banking, credit card or other personal information. The message asks that you contact us for further discussion about your account if you cannot make payment,” the City said in a statement.
Anyone requiring additional information should call 250-490-2489 or email utilities@penticton.ca for more information.
Okanagan Newspaper Group Staff